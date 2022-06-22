RACINE – Two teenage boys – ages 15 and 16 – are facing the rest of their lives in prison for the shooting death of Eugene Henderson and another boy is facing the next 60 years in prison if convicted of firing at least 10 rounds at another car with a group of teens inside.

Micah Lminggio, 15, and Emonjae Kinney, 16, were charged Wednesday as adults in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony count each of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. If convicted, they both face the rest of their lives life in prison.

Current criminal complaint

According to the criminal complaint, around 10:30 p.m. on March 13, 2022, Henderson was in a white Chrysler 300 sedan in the 1800 block of Mead Street when a blue Ford Edge pulled alongside the sedan. Someone fired shots into the white sedan, one of which struck Henderson in the head, before the blue vehicle sped away from the scene. Henderson was taken to Froedtert Hospital via Flight for Life and later died of his injuries.

Area surveillance video pieces route together

Video from the area depicts the blue Ford Edge dragging an exhaust pipe while it trailed the white sedan while both cars headed north on Mead Street. A light pole at 16th and Mead was found down while tracing the route, as well, the complaint reads. Investigators traced the Ford Edge to an address in the 3200 block of Kinzie Avenue, and it had front-end damage consistent with striking a pole.

Retrieved iPhone data and video adds more information

An iPhone found in the vehicle while investigators executed a search warrant had a record of GPS locations of the shooting before and after the incident as well as a video of Kinney with a handgun, the complaint continues. A witness told officers they were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and that Micah was driving and Kinney pulled the trigger.

Previous incident

In a separate case, Micah Lminggio and Emonjae Kinney plus Davion Lminggio, 16, were charged in May and June, respectively, as adults in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts each of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and one felony count each of discharging a firearm at a vehicle or building and the use of force to intimidate a victim. If convicted, they each face up to 60 years in prison and/or up to $125,000 in fines.

Background story

According to the criminal complaint, all three defendants were targeting a passenger in the other vehicle because Micah, in July 2021, had pointed a gun at that person’s mother and threatened to “air this b*tch out” (shoot the place up), possibly because the boy is not gang-affiliated and considered a threat. Micah is facing charges for that incident in juvenile court. Both Lminggio brothers and Kinney are affiliated with the Dirty P gang.

The criminal complaint

Shortly before midnight on February 27, 2022, three boys drove to the BP at 1130 Washington Avenue in a white Ford Expedition. While they were there, a tan Nissan SUV and a blue Ford Edge containing the Lminggio brothers and Kinney arrived, all of whom were wearing masks.

The boys from the white Expedition went into the store and saw the other two vehicles leave the parking lot, but the blue Ford Edge returned a short time later and parked at the side of the building with its lights off.

When the boys left the BP, the Edge followed, still without its lights, and someone inside the vehicle fired several rounds at the Expedition as both vehicles sped north on Park Avenue from 12th Street. A total of 10 casings were recovered from the scene.

Area surveillance video helps piece things together

Surveillance cameras from the gas station, St. Catherine’s High School and Ring doorbell footage confirmed the Nissan was not involved in the shooting incident, the complaint reads. The Lminggio brothers and Kinney were eventually identified, and Facebook photos of Davion with the Edge, which is registered to the brothers’ stepfather, in the background revealed a partial plate number. Investigators believe the vehicle was used in the March shooting death of 14-year-old Henderson.

Current standings

Kinney is being held on a $500,000 cash bond for the homicide charge and a $25,000 cash bond for the February shooting incident. Micah Lminggio was given a $300,000 cash bond for the homicide case and a $25,000 cash bond for the February incident. Kinney and Micah Lminggio will next be in court on June 29 for their preliminary hearing.

Davion Lminggio was assigned a $10,000 cash bond that was paid on June 15, and he was released. He entered a not guilty plea on June 13. He will next be in court on July 26 for a status conference.

