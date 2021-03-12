CALEDONIA – Four 18-year-olds from Milwaukee have been charged with a variety of crimes by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office in connection with a possible series of thefts from vehicles here earlier this week.

According to the criminal complaint, a resident in the 9800 block of Saratoga Drive in Caledonia alerted police shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday that he observed three individuals checking the doors of parked cars. The individual reported seeing a white sedan, without headlights, “creeping” down the street as three people got out and attempted to enter his parked vehicle. The car and the people left when an outdoor light was turned on at the residence.

Caledonia Police located the white sedan a short time later on Vista Drive near Nicholson Road.

The driver was identified as Daniel Lucas, 18, of Milwaukee. The front seat passenger was identified as Trevon Malone, 18, Milwaukee. The back seat passengers were identified as Earnest Julien, Xavier Hayes, and Keshaun Smith-Turner, all 18, of Milwaukee.

Stolen Items, Firearms Found

A search of the vehicle revealed an Apple iPad and a debit card, belonging to an individual, identified as “BP,” stashed between the driver’s seat and center console. Police learned that three key fobs, found in the cup holders, were associated with thefts being investigated by other law enforcement agencies outside the county. Also, beneath the back passenger seats, police found various bank cards, not belonging to any of the vehicle occupants, and a $3,100 business check made out to a person who was not in the vehicle.

Police also recovered two handguns from the vehicle’s locked glove box. Daniel Lucas’ brother, the vehicle’s registered owner, told police that Daniel frequently uses the vehicle. The brother “denied possessing a firearm and did not know of any reason why a firearm would be in the vehicle,” the complaint stated.

In addition, the complaint stated that Hayes “became very nervous when asked about the guns.”

A police dog, conducting an outdoor sniff around the car, indicated a presence of controlled substances. Marijuana “shake” was found in the search of the vehicle, but the quantity was minimal to be weighed or tested.

Initial Court Appearances Made

Four of the vehicle’s passengers made initial court appearances for the vehicle thefts, according to online court records. Further, Daniel Lucas, the driver, has not been charged with any crimes as of Thursday.

Xavier Hayes was charged with receiving or concealing stolen property-party to a crime, carrying a concealed weapon-party to a crime, and two counts of felony bail jumping. He had been free on cash bonds from Milwaukee County criminal cases in September 2019 and November 2020.

Hayes made an initial court appearance on Wednesday where a bond was set at $3,000. He was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring through the Racine County Alternatives Program. He was ordered to pay $120 for GPS installation prior to release. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Trevon N. Malone was charged with receiving or concealing stolen property-party to a crime, carrying a concealed weapon-party to a crime, and one count of felony bail jumping. He had been free on a cash bond from a January 2020 Milwaukee County criminal case.

Malone also made an initial court appearance on Wednesday where a bond was set at $2,500. He was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring through the Racine County Alternatives Program. He was ordered to pay $120 for GPS installation prior to release. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Earnest L. Julien was charged with receiving or concealing stolen property-party to a crime, carrying a concealed weapon-party to a crime, and one count of felony bail jumping. He had also been free on a cash bond from a January 2020 Milwaukee County criminal case.

Julien made an initial court appearance on Wednesday where a bond was set at $2,000. He was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring through the Racine County Alternatives Program. He was ordered to pay $120 for GPS installation prior to release. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Keshaun D. Smith-Turner was charged with receiving or concealing stolen property-party to a crime and carrying a concealed weapon-party to a crime. He also made an initial court appearance on Wednesday where a signature bond was set at $500. A status conference is scheduled for May 17.

Police Urge Vigilance

Caledonia Police urge residents to remove keep vehicles locked and remove valuables from vehicles when parked overnight to prevent theft. Residents are also asked to report any suspicious activities, particularly around homes and vehicles.

