Tempo Kenosha announced that they have partnered with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation to provide three $1,500 scholarship for the continuing education of local women who are at least 21 years of age to attend Carthage College, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, or UW-Parkside to obtain an Associate’s, Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree.

Applicant Qualifications/Requirements:

Must be an adult female learner at least 21 years of age

Applicants must be Kenosha County residents

Eligible colleges include Carthage College, Gateway Technical College, Herzing University, and University of WI – Parkside

Applicants must be seeking a minimum of a 2-year degree (Associate’s Degree, Bachelor’s Degree, or Master’s Degree)

Applicants must be either a child of an employee employed by a Chamber member or an employee of a Chamber member, and company must have been a member for at least 1 year

Applicants must provide at least 1 letter of reference

Applicants will be expected to attend at least one Tempo Kenosha meeting to be recognized for their scholarship

Application deadline: May 28, 2021.

Tempo Kenosha is a group of diverse accomplished women in business, public service, education, and the arts, who have demonstrated excellence and community leadership. The Kenosha chapter holds monthly meetings on the second Wednesday of the month where speakers present on a variety of subjects in both professional and personal development.