On Thursday, July 15, TEMPO Racine held their Annual Picnic at Meadowbrook Country Club. TEMPO Racine President, Andrea Kiemen-Rognsvoog, of USI Insurance Services, announced Carolynn Friesch, newly appointed Executive Director of United Way of Kenosha County, as her successor as President, stating, “It is to the TEMPO Racine Board’s credit and our honor that we are turning over an organization that is financially stable and has a solid organizational foundation for Mrs. Friesch and the incoming Board of Directors to build upon.”

Carolynn was invited to share her vision for TEMPO Racine’s future in which she conveyed, “TEMPO Racine is a professional organization that advocates for, elevates, and accelerates the professional and personal growth of women throughout Racine County. The incoming Board of Directors and I are committed to furthering the mission of this organization. I look forward to building upon TEMPO Racine’s brand, enhancing opportunities for member engagement, and increasing support for the organization through external community partnerships.”

2021 -2023 TEMPO Racine Board Members are:

President: Carolynn Friesch, Executive Director, United Way of Kenosha County

Past President: Andrea Kiemen-Rognsvoog, Employee Benefits Consultant, USI Insurance Services

Treasurer: Lynelle Saunders, Co-Owner, Compassionate Peer Support, LLC

Secretary: Liz Hanson- Will, Owner, Therapy Solutions

Membership Chair: Liz Powell, CEO, Racine Community Foundation

Program Chair: Beth Bender, Director of Development, Kenosha Achievement Center

Communications Chair: Jessica Safransky Schacht, Chief Operating Officer, United Way of Racine County

Prior to announcing the new Board of Directors, TEMPO Racine continued a time-honored tradition of awarding President’s Awards. This year’s recipients included: Members Jackie Zach and Lynelle Saunders, Emeritus Members Mary Wyant and Celeste Henken, and prior TEMPO Racine Secretary & co-founder of the African American Chamber of Commerce Greater Racine, GeorgAnn Stinson were among those honored.

TEMPO Racine thanks their sponsors: Racine Community Foundation, Mrs. Myers Learning Lab, Kane Communications, United Way of Racine County, and Carthage College for their support.

The 2021 Board of Directors takes office on August 1. Tempo Racine invites those interested in learning more about their organization, sponsorship, or in being a guest, to visit their website at www.temporacine.org.