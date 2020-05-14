Terence J. Tollaksen, 76, died at Ascension All Saints Hospital, Monday. He was born in Racine on April 27, 1944, to Gordon K. and Marcelle M. (Mockler) Tollaksen.

Terry was a graduate of St. Edward’s Grade School and St. Catherine’s High School, where he forged lifelong friendships. He was a proud 1966 graduate of The University of Notre Dame, and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966. First Lt. Tollaksen was discharged in 1969. Terry was President and Owner of Delta Flex, Inc. for almost fifty years. He approached his business—like he approached everything in life—with purpose. He aimed to serve his customers well and treat his employees like family. Just a few years ago, a letter by Terry was printed in the New York Times about his belief in “Pope Francis Capitalism,” focused on generosity and community.

Terry enjoyed and felt fulfilled involving himself in projects that helped others. He was a strong believer in giving, whether it be his time, money, or just simply his undivided attention. Throughout his years, he read to the sight-impaired on the radio, mentored at-risk youth, worked with various not-for-profits, and coached his children (and countless others) in soccer for three decades. Terry’s most important contribution was to everyone around him. He made everyone feel loved, validated, and important. He could instill confidence in those with little and settle any heavy heart. He could make nearly anyone, anywhere laugh, and was an expert at seeking out the bright side of any situation.

Terry was an unbelievably loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He welcomed everyone into his fold. His generous spirit and gentle soul made him loved by all who knew him. He was a lover of animals and appreciated spending time riding his horse or walking his dog. Terry is survived by his loving wife, Patricia, his children: Ryan (Erin) Tollaksen, Brett (Lucia) Tollaksen, Erin Tollaksen, Patrick (Paulina) Tollaksen and Alice (Matthew McMahon) Tollaksen, his grandchildren: Olivia, Cooper, Mariela, Mikhalean, Tristan, Lilly and Truman Tollaksen, his sister: Mary Clair Rahill, his brother: Thomas (Margaret) Tollaksen, his very dear friend: Bill DeMark, his many sisters and brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, countless friends and his former wife, Mari (Peter) Bradley. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Timothy K. Tollaksen.

A Celebration of Terry’s Life will be held in the future. If you care to memorialize Terry in some way, he would love to have you plant a tree, rescue an animal or give to someone less fortunate.

Please send condolences to Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.