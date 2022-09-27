RACINE – Alder Terry McCarthy plans to ride every street of the 9th Aldermanic District on his
bicycle this weekend to hear residents’ concerns and input.
McCarthy, whose district covers parts of the city’s west side, invites residents to flag him down
to talk starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 1-2). He’ll be riding a maroon Trek bike.
“I ride my bike regularly in the district but not on any set schedule,” he said in a news release. “I
believe that access to your elected officials is very important and I want to hear directly from my
constituents about the issues they care about to better represent them.”
McCarthy’s 9th District covers an area roughly from the corner of Hayes and Lindermann
avenues to the city’s north and west boundaries. He plans to start at the east end of the district
on Saturday and cover the neighborhoods north and south of Ascension All Saints Hospital
ending at the Indiana Street entrance to Lockwood Park. On Sunday, he’ll pick up where he left
off and cover the rest of the district to the city’s western boundary.
There’s been no word on whether other alders will follow McCarthy’s lead. The Racine Common
Council has 15 members – 14 aldermanic districts are currently represented and one district
(the 15th) is vacant.
To find your Racine Common Council representative, visit their website.
Two men charged with gun possession after traffic stop for tinted windows
Two men are each facing a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon after police pulled them over for having excessively tinted windows.
Man charged with several domestic abuse crimes
A 34-year-old Racine man is facing just over a decade in prison after allegedly committing several domestic abuse crimes, including battery and criminal property damage. Allen Judon was charged Monday in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony count each of substantial battery and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as one…
Wisco Spotlight: October 2022
Oh October, you teach us about the beauty of fall leaves, the letting go of the spring folley and the summer sizzle. You take us into a season of warmth, harvest, and fun. Football captures our attention. Homecoming dresses, Halloween costumes, and spooky decorations. We sigh with our loved ones snuggled up on a couch…
You must log in to post a comment.