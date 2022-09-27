RACINE – Alder Terry McCarthy plans to ride every street of the 9th Aldermanic District on his

bicycle this weekend to hear residents’ concerns and input.

McCarthy, whose district covers parts of the city’s west side, invites residents to flag him down

to talk starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 1-2). He’ll be riding a maroon Trek bike.

“I ride my bike regularly in the district but not on any set schedule,” he said in a news release. “I

believe that access to your elected officials is very important and I want to hear directly from my

constituents about the issues they care about to better represent them.”

McCarthy’s 9th District covers an area roughly from the corner of Hayes and Lindermann

avenues to the city’s north and west boundaries. He plans to start at the east end of the district

on Saturday and cover the neighborhoods north and south of Ascension All Saints Hospital

ending at the Indiana Street entrance to Lockwood Park. On Sunday, he’ll pick up where he left

off and cover the rest of the district to the city’s western boundary.

There’s been no word on whether other alders will follow McCarthy’s lead. The Racine Common

Council has 15 members – 14 aldermanic districts are currently represented and one district

(the 15th) is vacant.

To find your Racine Common Council representative, visit their website.