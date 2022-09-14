“Donations are picking up and the sorting area is busy,” said Kelly Frank, the organization’s secretary/treasurer.

The Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots workshop, located in the basement of City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., expanded its hours earlier this month to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Frank said that volunteers are particularly needed to help sort donated stuffed animals and puzzles.

The organization distributed gifts to about 350 local families – including 900 children – in 2021.