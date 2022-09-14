RACINE – Activity has ramped up at Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots, a home-grown charity that provides refurbished toys for area children at Christmas time.
“Donations are picking up and the sorting area is busy,” said Kelly Frank, the organization’s secretary/treasurer.
The Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots workshop, located in the basement of City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., expanded its hours earlier this month to Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Frank said that volunteers are particularly needed to help sort donated stuffed animals and puzzles.
The organization distributed gifts to about 350 local families – including 900 children – in 2021.
Registration opens Oct. 4
Caregivers who are not able to afford Christmas gifts for their children may register for the 2022 program starting Tuesday, Oct. 4. Applicants must be Racine County residents and be the parent/guardian of the child or children for whom they are seeking gifts. Identification for the parent/guardian and each child is required.
In-person registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 6 at the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots workshop site. Additional registration opportunities will be offered on Saturdays, Oct. 8, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 and Mondays, Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
The Corporate Volunteer Council’s “The Giving Tree,” 6215 Washington Ave., Suite G, is also accepting registrations on a first-come, first-served basis starting Oct. 4.
For 2022 financial guidelines and other registration details, visit Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots online.
How you can help Tex Reynolds
Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots accepts donations of used toys throughout the year. Items may be brought to any fire station east of Interstate 94 (Racine Fire Department in Racine or South Shore Fire Department in Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant or Caledonia Fire Department) or dropped off at the bright red shed in the parking lot at Kortendick Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Caledonia.
Workshop volunteers may work at the organization’s workshop or from home. Call 262-633-1379 or email tft.racine@att.net. Financial contributions may be sent to: Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots, 800 Center St., Racine, WI 53403.
