Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots program is now accepting gift applications for the 2021 holiday season.

Families may apply to receive gifts for children from birth to age 10. Federal poverty guidelines are followed. Application details are found here, or by calling (262) 633-1379.

To register, visit the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots workshop at 800 Center Street (Racine City Hall Annex) lower level on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is also available Monday, Nov. 29, Saturday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 6. The deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 7.

Toys for Tots organization welcomes donations of used, repairable toys.

Donations may be brought to the Center Street workshop location on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays or dropped off at any fire station in the City of Racine, Village of Caledonia, Village of Mount Pleasant or the Village of Sturtevant.

Monetary donations are also welcome. Please make checks payable to: Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots, 800 Center St., Racine, WI 53403. Toy donation drives may be held at any time. Call (262) 633-1379 for details.

Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots is a nonprofit, community program serving the Racine area since 1929.