Racine County had 105 properties transferred to new owners between May 24th and 28th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $30.6 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Texas Roadhouse, Knights Inn, and a Pick N Save.

  • The property occupied by Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave, Mt Pleasant, is now under new ownership. Orion KCPM LLC of Florida purchased the property for $1,833,000.00.
  • Also, the hotel, Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, was sold to MNS Hospitality LLC for $2,050,000.00.
  • The auto repair shop formerly known as Accurate Towing, 1440 West St, Racine, sold. The property was purchased by West Auto Repair & Towing LLC for $40,000.00. 
  • The Pick N Save at 515 N Milwaukee St, Waterford, is also under new ownership. Further, SCF RC Funding IV LLC purchased the grocery store for $5,000,000.00.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, please find out more about Racine County real estate on our dashboard.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
6930 Westlake DrCaledonia $                      55,000.00
1427 Johnson AveCaledonia $                      80,000.00
3046 Elderberry RdCaledonia $                    165,000.00
1504 Johnson AveCaledonia $                    169,900.00
6944 Lone Elm DrCaledonia $                    175,000.00
5030 Bluebird LnCaledonia $                    180,000.00
7148 Cliffside DrCaledonia $                    209,900.00
5045 Ruby AveCaledonia $                    215,000.00
1501 5 Mile RdCaledonia $                    225,000.00
4634 Carter DrCaledonia $                    230,000.00
2925 Indian TrailCaledonia $                    235,500.00
5734 Randal LnCaledonia $                    305,000.00
3618 Morris StCaledonia $                    339,900.00
4140 N Brook RdCaledonia $                    365,000.00
6503 Northwestern AveCaledonia $                    370,000.00
3981 Wild Ginger WayCaledonia $                    371,050.00
465 Mary StCity of Burlington $                    227,600.00
27132 Nottingham DrDover $                    290,000.00
5748 Cambridge Ln Unit 6Mt Pleasant $                    120,000.00
5736 Cambridge Cir Unit 7Mt Pleasant $                    125,000.00
940 Prairie Dr Unit #27Mt Pleasant $                    145,500.00
5811 Cambridge Cir Unit 7Mt Pleasant $                    147,500.00
6737 Ranger DrMt Pleasant $                    220,500.00
1112 W Colonial DrMt Pleasant $                    239,000.00
1345 Timmie DrMt Pleasant $                    255,000.00
9335 Dahlia LnMt Pleasant $                    420,000.00
6228 Durand AveMt Pleasant $                 1,833,000.00
1149 Oakes RdMt Pleasant $                 2,050,000.00
8730 E Wind Lake Rd #8732Norway $                    260,000.00
7700 West Lake DrNorway $                    400,000.00
50 Gaslight Pointe Marina Slip 50Racine $                        3,500.00
1015 LaSalle StRacine $                      14,000.00
1112 Albert StRacine $                      18,000.00
1722 Center StRacine $                      26,000.00
1440 West StRacine $                      40,000.00
811 Yout StRacine $                      50,000.00
2108 Oregon StRacine $                      56,000.00
1821 Holmes AveRacine $                      69,000.00
2221 Superior StRacine $                      69,275.00
2044 Carmel AveRacine $                      69,900.00
1230 Grove AveRacine $                      73,000.00
1237 Valley DrRacine $                      75,800.00
1680 Douglas AveRacine $                      80,000.00
509 Park View DrRacine $                      85,000.00
3336 Eigth AveRacine $                      95,000.00
720 S Martquette St #403Racine $                      95,000.00
1001 Lombard AveRacine $                    100,000.00
2112 Virginia StRacine $                    101,500.00
2509 20th StRacine $                    105,000.00
1645 Flett AveRacine $                    114,800.00
1124 Park AveRacine $                    118,250.00
1526 Thurston AveRacine $                    119,000.00
1006 Cedar Creek StRacine $                    119,500.00
2422 Carmel AveRacine $                    120,000.00
2010 Superior StRacine $                    125,000.00
2025 Washington AveRacine $                    135,000.00
3024 Bate StRacine $                    136,000.00
1605 Blaine AveRacine $                    137,000.00
2812 Drexel AveRacine $                    138,000.00
2114 Romayne AveRacine $                    150,000.00
1329 Lathrop AveRacine $                    155,000.00
1623 Echo LaneRacine $                    167,500.00
1246 Virginia StRacine $                    169,900.00
2701 Gilson StRacine $                    172,500.00
1226 Willmor StRacine $                    173,000.00
1944 Case AveRacine $                    175,000.00
2720 Nineteenth StRacine $                    175,000.00
1722 Wisconsin AveRacine $                    175,000.00
400 Island AveRacine $                    188,000.00
4501 Blue River AveRacine $                    190,000.00
141 Main St #417Racine $                    210,000.00
3225 Moorland AveRacine $                    220,000.00
4213 Washington AveRacine $                    224,900.00
129 Steeplechase DrRacine $                    240,000.00
5231 Lindermann AveRacine $                    284,000.00
3752 North Bay DrRacine $                    290,000.00
1424 Hickory WayRacine $                    294,900.00
715 Russet StRacine $                    342,000.00
1176 Sherwood LnRaymond $                      62,000.00
108th St Lot 3Raymond $                    169,900.00
1631 Nesting WayRochester $                    183,000.00
331 Orchard Rochester $                    240,000.00
353 Settlement DrRochester $                    310,000.00
1701 Wisconsin St #8Sturtevant $                    163,000.00
9500 Hulda DrSturtevant $                    200,000.00
3101 92nd StSturtevant $                    224,000.00
8485 Westbrook DrSturtevant $                    315,000.00
8701 Camelot TraceSturtevant $                    340,000.00
3146 Loumos CtSturtevant $                    359,900.00
6262 Condrad CtTown of Burlington $                    120,000.00
34305 Honey LaneTown of Burlington $                    250,000.00
2705 Bieneman RdTown of Burlington $                 2,080,000.00
7610 N Tichigan RdTown of Waterford $                    250,000.00
8037 Big Bend RdTown of Waterford $                    292,500.00
7427 Big Bend RdTown of Waterford $                    400,000.00
1722 State St Unit 11Union Grove $                    180,000.00
1362 Vine StUnion Grove $                    192,500.00
631 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford $                    322,900.00
643 Annecy Park CirVillage of Waterford $                    327,900.00
401 Brookstone DrVillage of Waterford $                    328,000.00
515 North Milwaukee StVillage of Waterford $                 5,000,000.00
1 Pinewood CtWind Point $                    330,000.00
5340 Wind Point RdWind Point $                    599,900.00
515 Deer PathYorkville $                    445,000.00

