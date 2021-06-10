As a journalist, I’m about creating journalism that serves the community. We write about employment, new businesses coming to town, government, real estate, health and wellness, and simple things like how to navigate road construction projects.
As a business owner, I’m about growing a company dedicated to producing more journalism that serves. If independent local news is important to you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber today.
Racine County had 105 properties transferred to new owners between May 24th and 28th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $30.6 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Texas Roadhouse, Knights Inn, and a Pick N Save.
- The property occupied by Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave, Mt Pleasant, is now under new ownership. Orion KCPM LLC of Florida purchased the property for $1,833,000.00.
- Also, the hotel, Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, was sold to MNS Hospitality LLC for $2,050,000.00.
- The auto repair shop formerly known as Accurate Towing, 1440 West St, Racine, sold. The property was purchased by West Auto Repair & Towing LLC for $40,000.00.
- The Pick N Save at 515 N Milwaukee St, Waterford, is also under new ownership. Further, SCF RC Funding IV LLC purchased the grocery store for $5,000,000.00.
Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Also, please find out more about Racine County real estate on our dashboard.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|6930 Westlake Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 55,000.00
|1427 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 80,000.00
|3046 Elderberry Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 165,000.00
|1504 Johnson Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 169,900.00
|6944 Lone Elm Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 175,000.00
|5030 Bluebird Ln
|Caledonia
|$ 180,000.00
|7148 Cliffside Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 209,900.00
|5045 Ruby Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 215,000.00
|1501 5 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 225,000.00
|4634 Carter Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 230,000.00
|2925 Indian Trail
|Caledonia
|$ 235,500.00
|5734 Randal Ln
|Caledonia
|$ 305,000.00
|3618 Morris St
|Caledonia
|$ 339,900.00
|4140 N Brook Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 365,000.00
|6503 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 370,000.00
|3981 Wild Ginger Way
|Caledonia
|$ 371,050.00
|465 Mary St
|City of Burlington
|$ 227,600.00
|27132 Nottingham Dr
|Dover
|$ 290,000.00
|5748 Cambridge Ln Unit 6
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 120,000.00
|5736 Cambridge Cir Unit 7
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 125,000.00
|940 Prairie Dr Unit #27
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 145,500.00
|5811 Cambridge Cir Unit 7
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 147,500.00
|6737 Ranger Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 220,500.00
|1112 W Colonial Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 239,000.00
|1345 Timmie Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 255,000.00
|9335 Dahlia Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 420,000.00
|6228 Durand Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 1,833,000.00
|1149 Oakes Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 2,050,000.00
|8730 E Wind Lake Rd #8732
|Norway
|$ 260,000.00
|7700 West Lake Dr
|Norway
|$ 400,000.00
|50 Gaslight Pointe Marina Slip 50
|Racine
|$ 3,500.00
|1015 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$ 14,000.00
|1112 Albert St
|Racine
|$ 18,000.00
|1722 Center St
|Racine
|$ 26,000.00
|1440 West St
|Racine
|$ 40,000.00
|811 Yout St
|Racine
|$ 50,000.00
|2108 Oregon St
|Racine
|$ 56,000.00
|1821 Holmes Ave
|Racine
|$ 69,000.00
|2221 Superior St
|Racine
|$ 69,275.00
|2044 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$ 69,900.00
|1230 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 73,000.00
|1237 Valley Dr
|Racine
|$ 75,800.00
|1680 Douglas Ave
|Racine
|$ 80,000.00
|509 Park View Dr
|Racine
|$ 85,000.00
|3336 Eigth Ave
|Racine
|$ 95,000.00
|720 S Martquette St #403
|Racine
|$ 95,000.00
|1001 Lombard Ave
|Racine
|$ 100,000.00
|2112 Virginia St
|Racine
|$ 101,500.00
|2509 20th St
|Racine
|$ 105,000.00
|1645 Flett Ave
|Racine
|$ 114,800.00
|1124 Park Ave
|Racine
|$ 118,250.00
|1526 Thurston Ave
|Racine
|$ 119,000.00
|1006 Cedar Creek St
|Racine
|$ 119,500.00
|2422 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$ 120,000.00
|2010 Superior St
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|2025 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$ 135,000.00
|3024 Bate St
|Racine
|$ 136,000.00
|1605 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$ 137,000.00
|2812 Drexel Ave
|Racine
|$ 138,000.00
|2114 Romayne Ave
|Racine
|$ 150,000.00
|1329 Lathrop Ave
|Racine
|$ 155,000.00
|1623 Echo Lane
|Racine
|$ 167,500.00
|1246 Virginia St
|Racine
|$ 169,900.00
|2701 Gilson St
|Racine
|$ 172,500.00
|1226 Willmor St
|Racine
|$ 173,000.00
|1944 Case Ave
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|2720 Nineteenth St
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|1722 Wisconsin Ave
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|400 Island Ave
|Racine
|$ 188,000.00
|4501 Blue River Ave
|Racine
|$ 190,000.00
|141 Main St #417
|Racine
|$ 210,000.00
|3225 Moorland Ave
|Racine
|$ 220,000.00
|4213 Washington Ave
|Racine
|$ 224,900.00
|129 Steeplechase Dr
|Racine
|$ 240,000.00
|5231 Lindermann Ave
|Racine
|$ 284,000.00
|3752 North Bay Dr
|Racine
|$ 290,000.00
|1424 Hickory Way
|Racine
|$ 294,900.00
|715 Russet St
|Racine
|$ 342,000.00
|1176 Sherwood Ln
|Raymond
|$ 62,000.00
|108th St Lot 3
|Raymond
|$ 169,900.00
|1631 Nesting Way
|Rochester
|$ 183,000.00
|331 Orchard
|Rochester
|$ 240,000.00
|353 Settlement Dr
|Rochester
|$ 310,000.00
|1701 Wisconsin St #8
|Sturtevant
|$ 163,000.00
|9500 Hulda Dr
|Sturtevant
|$ 200,000.00
|3101 92nd St
|Sturtevant
|$ 224,000.00
|8485 Westbrook Dr
|Sturtevant
|$ 315,000.00
|8701 Camelot Trace
|Sturtevant
|$ 340,000.00
|3146 Loumos Ct
|Sturtevant
|$ 359,900.00
|6262 Condrad Ct
|Town of Burlington
|$ 120,000.00
|34305 Honey Lane
|Town of Burlington
|$ 250,000.00
|2705 Bieneman Rd
|Town of Burlington
|$ 2,080,000.00
|7610 N Tichigan Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 250,000.00
|8037 Big Bend Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 292,500.00
|7427 Big Bend Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 400,000.00
|1722 State St Unit 11
|Union Grove
|$ 180,000.00
|1362 Vine St
|Union Grove
|$ 192,500.00
|631 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$ 322,900.00
|643 Annecy Park Cir
|Village of Waterford
|$ 327,900.00
|401 Brookstone Dr
|Village of Waterford
|$ 328,000.00
|515 North Milwaukee St
|Village of Waterford
|$ 5,000,000.00
|1 Pinewood Ct
|Wind Point
|$ 330,000.00
|5340 Wind Point Rd
|Wind Point
|$ 599,900.00
|515 Deer Path
|Yorkville
|$ 445,000.00