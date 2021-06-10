Racine County had 105 properties transferred to new owners between May 24th and 28th, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired had a cash value of almost $30.6 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of properties occupied by Texas Roadhouse, Knights Inn, and a Pick N Save.

The property occupied by Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave, Mt Pleasant, is now under new ownership. Orion KCPM LLC of Florida purchased the property for $1,833,000.00.

Also, the hotel, Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Rd, Mt Pleasant, was sold to MNS Hospitality LLC for $2,050,000.00.

The auto repair shop formerly known as Accurate Towing, 1440 West St, Racine, sold. The property was purchased by West Auto Repair & Towing LLC for $40,000.00.

The Pick N Save at 515 N Milwaukee St, Waterford, is also under new ownership. Further, SCF RC Funding IV LLC purchased the grocery store for $5,000,000.00.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 6930 Westlake Dr Caledonia $ 55,000.00 1427 Johnson Ave Caledonia $ 80,000.00 3046 Elderberry Rd Caledonia $ 165,000.00 1504 Johnson Ave Caledonia $ 169,900.00 6944 Lone Elm Dr Caledonia $ 175,000.00 5030 Bluebird Ln Caledonia $ 180,000.00 7148 Cliffside Dr Caledonia $ 209,900.00 5045 Ruby Ave Caledonia $ 215,000.00 1501 5 Mile Rd Caledonia $ 225,000.00 4634 Carter Dr Caledonia $ 230,000.00 2925 Indian Trail Caledonia $ 235,500.00 5734 Randal Ln Caledonia $ 305,000.00 3618 Morris St Caledonia $ 339,900.00 4140 N Brook Rd Caledonia $ 365,000.00 6503 Northwestern Ave Caledonia $ 370,000.00 3981 Wild Ginger Way Caledonia $ 371,050.00 465 Mary St City of Burlington $ 227,600.00 27132 Nottingham Dr Dover $ 290,000.00 5748 Cambridge Ln Unit 6 Mt Pleasant $ 120,000.00 5736 Cambridge Cir Unit 7 Mt Pleasant $ 125,000.00 940 Prairie Dr Unit #27 Mt Pleasant $ 145,500.00 5811 Cambridge Cir Unit 7 Mt Pleasant $ 147,500.00 6737 Ranger Dr Mt Pleasant $ 220,500.00 1112 W Colonial Dr Mt Pleasant $ 239,000.00 1345 Timmie Dr Mt Pleasant $ 255,000.00 9335 Dahlia Ln Mt Pleasant $ 420,000.00 6228 Durand Ave Mt Pleasant $ 1,833,000.00 1149 Oakes Rd Mt Pleasant $ 2,050,000.00 8730 E Wind Lake Rd #8732 Norway $ 260,000.00 7700 West Lake Dr Norway $ 400,000.00 50 Gaslight Pointe Marina Slip 50 Racine $ 3,500.00 1015 LaSalle St Racine $ 14,000.00 1112 Albert St Racine $ 18,000.00 1722 Center St Racine $ 26,000.00 1440 West St Racine $ 40,000.00 811 Yout St Racine $ 50,000.00 2108 Oregon St Racine $ 56,000.00 1821 Holmes Ave Racine $ 69,000.00 2221 Superior St Racine $ 69,275.00 2044 Carmel Ave Racine $ 69,900.00 1230 Grove Ave Racine $ 73,000.00 1237 Valley Dr Racine $ 75,800.00 1680 Douglas Ave Racine $ 80,000.00 509 Park View Dr Racine $ 85,000.00 3336 Eigth Ave Racine $ 95,000.00 720 S Martquette St #403 Racine $ 95,000.00 1001 Lombard Ave Racine $ 100,000.00 2112 Virginia St Racine $ 101,500.00 2509 20th St Racine $ 105,000.00 1645 Flett Ave Racine $ 114,800.00 1124 Park Ave Racine $ 118,250.00 1526 Thurston Ave Racine $ 119,000.00 1006 Cedar Creek St Racine $ 119,500.00 2422 Carmel Ave Racine $ 120,000.00 2010 Superior St Racine $ 125,000.00 2025 Washington Ave Racine $ 135,000.00 3024 Bate St Racine $ 136,000.00 1605 Blaine Ave Racine $ 137,000.00 2812 Drexel Ave Racine $ 138,000.00 2114 Romayne Ave Racine $ 150,000.00 1329 Lathrop Ave Racine $ 155,000.00 1623 Echo Lane Racine $ 167,500.00 1246 Virginia St Racine $ 169,900.00 2701 Gilson St Racine $ 172,500.00 1226 Willmor St Racine $ 173,000.00 1944 Case Ave Racine $ 175,000.00 2720 Nineteenth St Racine $ 175,000.00 1722 Wisconsin Ave Racine $ 175,000.00 400 Island Ave Racine $ 188,000.00 4501 Blue River Ave Racine $ 190,000.00 141 Main St #417 Racine $ 210,000.00 3225 Moorland Ave Racine $ 220,000.00 4213 Washington Ave Racine $ 224,900.00 129 Steeplechase Dr Racine $ 240,000.00 5231 Lindermann Ave Racine $ 284,000.00 3752 North Bay Dr Racine $ 290,000.00 1424 Hickory Way Racine $ 294,900.00 715 Russet St Racine $ 342,000.00 1176 Sherwood Ln Raymond $ 62,000.00 108th St Lot 3 Raymond $ 169,900.00 1631 Nesting Way Rochester $ 183,000.00 331 Orchard Rochester $ 240,000.00 353 Settlement Dr Rochester $ 310,000.00 1701 Wisconsin St #8 Sturtevant $ 163,000.00 9500 Hulda Dr Sturtevant $ 200,000.00 3101 92nd St Sturtevant $ 224,000.00 8485 Westbrook Dr Sturtevant $ 315,000.00 8701 Camelot Trace Sturtevant $ 340,000.00 3146 Loumos Ct Sturtevant $ 359,900.00 6262 Condrad Ct Town of Burlington $ 120,000.00 34305 Honey Lane Town of Burlington $ 250,000.00 2705 Bieneman Rd Town of Burlington $ 2,080,000.00 7610 N Tichigan Rd Town of Waterford $ 250,000.00 8037 Big Bend Rd Town of Waterford $ 292,500.00 7427 Big Bend Rd Town of Waterford $ 400,000.00 1722 State St Unit 11 Union Grove $ 180,000.00 1362 Vine St Union Grove $ 192,500.00 631 Annecy Park Circle Village of Waterford $ 322,900.00 643 Annecy Park Cir Village of Waterford $ 327,900.00 401 Brookstone Dr Village of Waterford $ 328,000.00 515 North Milwaukee St Village of Waterford $ 5,000,000.00 1 Pinewood Ct Wind Point $ 330,000.00 5340 Wind Point Rd Wind Point $ 599,900.00 515 Deer Path Yorkville $ 445,000.00

