The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service have become aware of a text messaging scam targeting FoodShare members.

The text might say, “You were chosen to receive food stamps or SNAP.”

FoodShare members and applicants should never share personal information with individuals or organizations they do not know. Personal information includes a Social Security number, bank information, or QUEST card number and PIN.

If members or applicants receive a text message that they think is a scam, they should not reply to it. Instead, they should delete it. If they are unsure if a request for information is valid, they should contact their income maintenance or tribal agency.

As a reminder, DHS recommends using the ACCESS website to apply for benefits and the ACCESS website or MyACCESS app to manage benefits. The ebtEDGE mobile app can also be used to view FoodShare account information.