Thanksgiving Updates
Jody Zirkelbach
While staying home is a priority these days, for some Racine County residents, it can get lonely. Zirkelbach, however, is in good company with her family and furry friends. She’s thankful for what she does have verse what she doesn’t have. Zirkelbach participates in the Racine County Eye Racine Gratitude Project by sharing a story […]
Ruth Ann Miller
Ruth Ann Miller is no stranger to hardships. She’s faced the loss of family members and currently dealing with the effects of COVID-19. However, Ruth Ann Miller is filled with love. Here is what she has to say about gratitude: Miller says, “On days where I am feeling low, grieving for my son, step-son, canine […]
Toni Black
Toni Black is grateful for her fiance and being employed at this time. COVID-19 has shown Racine residents how being a part from our loved ones makes us appreciate them even more. As a part of the Racine Gratitude Project, Black shares a glimpse of gratefulness. Thanksgiving is a season to share gratitude and Toni […]
David Maack
In a year where illness has been so prevalent in our lives, one Racine County resident is thankful for overcoming a serious condition he faced nearly 15 years ago. The Racine Gratitude Project shares stories like David Maack’s who is grateful for his faith, family, and his life. Other than COVID-19, people in Racine County […]
