Even if you like your job, the idea of working for yourself is very attractive. If you can handle the responsibility of running your own business, the perks could easily outweigh the risks. Here’s a list of the four best benefits of being your own boss.

Work From Anywhere

When you’re your own boss, your office is anywhere there’s Wi-Fi. Some people use this to work from their favorite coffee shop, and others take this perk to the next level by tricking out an RV with internet and working from jaw-dropping national parks. Wherever you end up opening your laptop, it’s a lot better than a cubicle!

Choose When You Get “Promoted”

Unfortunately, we aren’t talking about giving yourself raises literally, but being your own boss does mean that you choose when it’s time for more training. Depending on your field, there may be a lot to learn—artists can experiment with new mediums while entrepreneurs can learn new marketing skills.

A promotion for a freelancer isn’t as simple as “getting a raise,” but expanding your skill set by taking online courses or going back to school can quickly result in higher-paying work.

Making Your Own Schedule

Once your business is established and there’s consistent work coming in, your hours are entirely up to you. Maybe you’re more of an early bird or night owl—either way, your schedule is what you make it. The best part about this perk is that it allows you to take a day or an afternoon off here and there to make it to an event. Make up the time later (or just give yourself some time off)!

Put More Toward Retirement

Many people believe that freelancers can’t get the benefits of a retirement plan, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The individual or Solo 401(k) is perfect for small business owners and freelancers—you can put 25 percent of your income (or $58,000, whichever is lower) into the plan every year!

Now that you know the four best benefits of being your own boss, take your future into your own hands and start freelancing.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.