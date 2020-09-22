Public transportation is a smart and economical mode of transportation that shouldn’t be overlooked for those looking to stimulate the local economy, save money, and optimize their time.

The benefits of riding public transit are vast and worth considering the next time you’re looking for an easy way to work or to run errands.

Benefits the Local Community Financially

Every dollar invested in riding public transit helps to stimulate your local community. According to APTA, public transportation has many benefits, including employing more than 436,000 people, generating $5 in economic returns per each $1 invested, increasing home values near transportation sites, and increasing local business sales.

Saves on Car Expenses

Relying on public transit can save you money in the long run. Sure, public transit requires paying for transportation services, but this cost is much less compared to individual transportation, especially for households that own more than one car.

Cars require weekly gas fill-ups, routine maintenance like tire rotation and oil changes, parking, and sometimes accident or collision expenses that quickly add up in comparison to a bus or train pass. Public transportation handles these extra costs for you, only requiring you to pay a small fee for the ride.

Optimizes Your Time

Driving to work can be stressful and feel like a poor use of time. Whether your commute is 10 minutes or an hour, driving requires your full undivided attention.

By taking public transit, you get some time back in your day to destress by reading a book or listening to music. Or take the time to catch up or prepare for the workday ahead.

Increases Mobility

Individual transportation methods are not always available for everyone in a community, so public transits are imperative to their daily lives. Public transit provides opportunities for everyone to commute to work and school or necessary appointments to the doctor or dentist.

The benefits of riding public transit extend far beyond financial growth, time optimization, and mobility to reduce carbon footprints, provide safer transportation, and build healthy habits for its riders.