By Janyl Gregorio

Power-packed, rich, and deep cabernet sauvignon wines have lots of charm and charisma. It is

the best meat wine, the top of the pile, and the mainstay of wine auctions with regards to red

wines that beautifully age.

Prices for good cabernet sauvignons have gone through the roof, ranging from $100 to $300.

Why is this varietal so high-priced? Well, it’s because of where the grapes are grown and the

process of making wine.

If you are looking to buy a good bottle of cabernet sauvignon, we’re here to help. Below are

some of the best cabs to drink this year. Read on to know more!

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

This vintage is sourced from different districts all over the Napa Valley. The Caymus Cabernet

Sauvignon 2016 is inky in color. On the nose, you will smell aromatics of wild blackberry

cordial and ripe dark fruits together with milk chocolate and roasted figs, which will remain

on the finish.

Additionally, on the palate, this cabernet sauvignon has a beautiful opulent mouthfeel, plus,

a smooth and continuous quality, making this bottle of wine almost impossible to resist.

What’s more, flavors of blackberry jam, graphite, tar, mocha, and creme de cassis will build

on the palate and stretch through the long finish.

Moreover, the Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon 2016 is a stunning bottle with excellent poise and

weight. For sure, this wine will age in your cellar beautifully for the next years.

Foxglove Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

This wine is made by the Varner brothers, who are popularly known for making the excellent

Santa Cruz Mountain Pinot Wines. The Foxglove Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 is plummy and

bold from Paso Robles grapes and priced affordably at $12.

Furthermore, this cabernet sauvignon is aged in stainless-steel tanks. Thus, keeping the wine

charming, juicy, and ready to drink.

Ramey Cellars 2014

Dave Ramey, a winemaker, has always been a top source of high-quality, costly chardonnays.

However, Ramey Cellars 2014, a Cabernet Sauvignon-based wine blend, is among Ramey’s

most interesting and excellent wines in this vintage. Easy drinking and soft, with the right

amount of oak aging, the Ramey Cellars 2014 is more than ready to drink right now.

Domaine Eden 2013

The Domaine Eden 2013 comes from the Santa Cruz Mountains and is one of the classic

cabernet sauvignon wines in California. This wine is beautifully sophisticated, succulent, and

deep with aromas of tobacco and fruit, plus gentle spice flavors.

Ashes & Diamonds 2016

On the palate, this cabernet sauvignon is excellently structured around a medium body with

lovely acidity and fine tannins at its core. Thus, keeping the Ashes & Diamonds 2016 lively and

bright through the finish.

Moreover, aromas of dried rose petals, spices, and red berries make this Napa Valley cabernet

sauvignon wine a true stunner that’ll age beautifully for years to come.

Joseph Phelps Insignia 2015

If you are looking for American-made cabernet sauvignon wines, then the Napa Valley in

California is a great place to look for excellent wine. Also, if you follow Napa wine, you

perhaps know why the Joseph Phelps Insignia 2015 is part of this list of best cabernet

sauvignons.

This wine is a total knockout, made from carefully blended 90% cabernet. Moreover, it’s rich

with cedar, graphite, grainy tannins, cocoa, cassis, and blackberry. The Joseph Phelps

Insignia 2015 is a wine you can drink now or keep at your cellar to age for the next 15 years.

LVE Cabernet Sauvignon 2013

The LVE Cabernet Sauvignon 2013 is a totem of this modern age. Its lineage and flavor profile

is the presentation of what’s happening now. This newcomer, seductive cabernet sauvignon

is a result of a collaboration between John Legend (American musician), and Jean-Charles

Boisset (French vintner). Moreover, this cabernet offers strong black currant and blackberry

fruit with notes of oak and espresso.

Barossa 2016

The producer of this wine excels literally in the cabernet. It is savory and broody in notes of

flowers, dried herbs, and graphite amid the spicy oak and red currant notes. The Barossa

2016 is lifted by a concentrated line of acidity, which thrusts through the grainy texture and

savory tannins.

And thus, making the wine taste tangy and crunchy. All in all, there is something classy yet

rustic about the Barossa 2016.

Takeaway

In 2018, cabernet sauvignon was the top red wine in America by sales and volume. In fact,

according to the data of Nielsen, Americans spent almost $3 billion on cabernet sauvignon

alone. For the most part, cabernet sauvignon wines are undoubtedly the king of wines.

Moreover, even though cabernet sauvignon is deemed a Bordeaux grape varietal, many

winemakers around the world make excellent cabernet sauvignon. That said, there are a lot

of options to choose from. If you are looking for the best, you may want to refer to the wines

above.