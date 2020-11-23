When it comes to maintaining the appearance of your home’s exterior, a consistent color scheme is crucial. These hues are what draw attention to the home and increase curb appeal, and they can even raise the market value as a result. But, believe it or not, there’s more to match than just your front door and siding. In fact, your shutters’ color also contributes to a desirable home aesthetic. These are some of the best colors for painting your shutters and how to choose the right one for you.

Black

Black is one of the most popular colors for those who are first learning how to paint or stain their exterior shutters. This is because it’s compatible with a series of darker siding colors and helps properly frame your forward-facing windows. Since it’s so dark, this color is also useful for retaining heat within your home, something that’s very appreciated during the winter months. However, it’s important to note that those with light-colored siding will want to avoid using black for their shutters in the interest of preventing a color clash.

White

But you aren’t completely out of luck if you have light siding. White is the second most popular shutter color, as it complements all lighter siding hues. In using this color, you won’t feel as though you need to repaint your siding simply because it isn’t dark enough. Additionally, like black, it also offers certain climate control benefits. White will reflect the sun’s rays away from the home and help keep the interior cool in summer or spring.

Deep Grays

Another one of the best colors for painting your shutters is a darker gray. If black is simply too dark and white is much too light for your home’s siding color, then it’s encouraged to find something in the middle of the spectrum. Gray is a great color for shutters because it’s available in thousands of different shades. This is what makes it one of the easiest hues to customize according to the needs of your home.

Navy Blues

You can also go for something that makes a bit more of a statement. Navy blue is a wonderful choice if you want to go with a scheme that sticks out just enough to be impactful. Blues, especially dark blues, make other colors around them look more vibrant. So, if you want to find a way to make your window areas pop rather than just blend in, this is the way to do it.