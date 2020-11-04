The Black Arts Council of Racine hosted its first Halloween themed art contest for African American youth ages 11-19. The contest drew contestants from around Racine. As a result, the winners announced on Saturday, October 24th.

Check out the winners below.

Further, the BAC is a 501(c)3 started by local artist and owner of Art By April Studio, April Harris.

April said she “started the arts council as a way to highlight and develop local African American artists and encourage them to pursue their artistic passions.”

Further, the Black Arts Council has a Facebook page for those who want to know more.

The BAC of Racine is looking for those who want to highlight their talents in future events. Including but not limited to painting, poetry, filmmaking, etc.

