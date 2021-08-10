When moving liquid through a pump, several things can go wrong to damage or fully break your flow pump. Being knowledgeable of the common preventive maintenance for flow pumps enables you to correct mistakes before they turn serious and avoid issues altogether. Be aware of all aspects of your pump because every system is capable of failure if you allow problems to go unaddressed.

Check the Sparkplugs

If your pump utilizes an engine to function, you need to routinely inspect the sparkplugs to ensure no degradation takes place. Those plugs allow your pump to work, and any damage or deterioration can significantly affect performance. Make sure to check them on a semi-monthly basis to clean off any oil or dirt and examine for indications of wear and corrosion.

Know the Limits of Viscosity

The liquid coursing through your pump also plays a major role in how well the pump will hold up over time. There is a vast selection of pumps on the market, but they all differ in design and calibration, leading to inaccurate readings or making them susceptible to breakages under certain circumstances. One of the primary considerations when purchasing a pump is the viscosity it must endure, as high-viscosity liquids are much more difficult to deal with than low-viscosity.

Look for Signs of Corrosion

When metal surfaces meet liquids, they corrode over time. This corrosion will weaken the structure of your pump, reducing its efficiency and leading to more complex problems that can damage the entire system. Some metals are more prone to corrosion than others, and the type of liquid that passes through the pump can also increase or decrease the rate of degradation. Know how your metal will react to your liquid; depending on the combination, it could mean frequent repairs or less routine damage.

Monitor Leak Detection

When liquids move through your pump, you need to ensure you have the proper instruments to measure the pressure and flow accurately. Monitoring these readings will allow you to know when there is a disruption in the process; most often, this problem manifests in the form of a leak. A pipe springing a leak is ordinary, but you need to identify these issues as they sprout. Waiting can only lead to further damage and increase expenses.

Prevent Malfunction

It is far more economical to invest in solutions before problems appear. While you can’t anticipate every issue, you can implement the basic preventive maintenance for flow pumps to eliminate many obstacles.

We can't do this work without you

Journalism that serves means we're focused on helping our audience live a better life by providing solutions-based news coverage. If hard-hitting news is important to you, purchase a Racine County Eye membership.