For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our new nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find among our local nonprofits:
- The United Way of Racine County gives us a more in-depth look at HALO, Inc. as their Impact Partner. Click the link and learn more about this staple in Racine for combating homelessness.
- Lakeside Curative Services (LCS) is hiring. If you are on the job hunt, this nonprofit company is definitely worth checking out. Providing employment solutions, pre-employment services to both our youth, as well as disabled adults, and much more, LCS provides our community with positive solutions for those who could otherwise slip through the cracks in the employment world.
- Save the date! The Kiwanis Club of West Racine is turning 45! Click below to learn more, including how to R.S.V.P. to this special celebration dinner, both for members and guests.
- Senior Companion Program, Inc. is looking for volunteers. Don’t cook? Don’t clean? Look no further. Volunteers need only to socialize! Play games, do puzzles, chat, or even watch some TV. Click below to see where you fit in.
- Siena Retreat Center has several new programs that might be of interest to you or a loved one. Click below and learn about the various events, including a vast array of virtual ones. Thank you Siena Retreat Center for continuing to serve the community throughout the pandemic.
Offers for you
Curated offers for our readers
advertiser disclosure
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.