- Did you know? Two updates in one! Make sure to get into the habit of dialing the area code for every phone call you make beginning October 24, 2021. Why is this important? The FCC has updated the system to allow for a National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is reachable by dialing 988. Thank you, NAMI of Racine County for keeping us in the know. For a complete list of affected area codes in the US, click here.
- UnitedWayRacine is looking for volunteers to help Racine County residents with tax filing. No experience is necessary; click below to learn more and help out our fellow Racinians.
- Thanks to Senior Companion Program, Inc. for getting the word out about this new children’s support group, spearheaded by another of our great nonprofits, Hospice Alliance.
- Looking for something creative to do this coming week? The Racine Art Museum And Wustum Chas A Museum of Fine Arts has a fun event coming your way.
- This week, the Siena Retreat Center reminds us that wounds have a purpose too. Take time to reflect on all aspects of life today, even the painful elements, to see what light will shine through.
