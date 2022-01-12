For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our Nonprofit Community feed.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find among our local nonprofits:
- The Racine Literary Council is hosting U.S. Citizen Exam Preparation classes beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. Classes are from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. Contact Andrea Bravo to register for the class by calling 262-977-2874 or email abravo@racineliteracy.com.
- United Way of Racine County offers free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. They offer in-person, drop-off and virtual appointments with IRS-certified volunteers. Eligible participants 1) are not married, filing separately, 2) do not have rental or farm income, and 3) are not filing a return for a state other than Wiscosnin. Register on United Way’s website through the VITA program page.
- Fight to End Exploitation is working to make a better world in many ways. One way they do this is by providing useful information to marginalized members of society, like in this post below:
- BeLeaf Survivors, Inc. is hosting its 10th annual wine tasting fundraiser, called Healing Lights: Giving Hope, on Friday, Jan. 28 from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. The evening includes food, wine and a silent auction at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant. Proceeds go to support sexual assault and abuse survivors in Racine County. Tickets are available on the BeLEAF Survivors website.
- The Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Raffle Night 2022 is Saturday, March 5 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Featuring an italian dinner, homemade dessert table, popcorn, soda and beer, the Raffle Night promises to be fun for everyone. Tickets are $125 each, and with only 210 are available, they sell out quickly. Get your tickets today! Contact Rob Cooper at 262-497-1018.