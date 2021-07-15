For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Hiring? LCS Racine is connecting businesses with those looking for work.
- Love art? The Racine Art Museum has three new exhibits opening soon.
- NAMI Racine County‘s hosting a mental health series for folks of color.
- Looking to get away? The Siena Retreat Center has several upcoming retreats.
- Racine Literacy Council welcomed a new English Language Learner Coordinator.