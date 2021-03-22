For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- The Racine Literacy Council held their work skills class. Congratulations to their newest graduates!
- The Sienna Retreat Center is looking for volunteers. Are you able to help them out?
- Need to get your COVID-19 vaccine? The Volunteer Center of Racine County has some helpful information for you.
- Want to see the Racine Art Museum‘s annual Peep Art Exhibit while being COVID safe? You can now visit it virtually! Details below.
- The Fight to End Exploitation has their first Hand that Heal Community Training coming up this Friday.