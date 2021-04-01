For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- The Volunteer Center of Racine County has started a new program for 4K-4th grade students.
- UnitedWayRacine has a purse auction coming up to benefit women and children.
- Here’s a look at the Racine Art Museum‘s peep exhibit.
- The Racine Literacy Council has new classes coming up.
- The Siena Retreat Center wants to remind all of us to show compassion towards each other. After all, we’re all in this together.