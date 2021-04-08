For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- The Racine Art Museum is offering another look at its Peep Exhibit. Have you seen the whole exhibit yet?
- Like poetry? The Racine Literacy Council is celebrating National Poetry Month.
- The Volunteer Center of Racine County is holding its first ever online vote for their Volunteer Recognition Awards!
- Need to save some money on prescriptions? The United Way of Racine County has discount cards available.
- NAMI Racine County has a mental health reminder for us all.