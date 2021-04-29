For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Looking to diversify your business? LCS Racine wants to help.
- Have you voted for Volunteer Center of Racine County‘s annual volunteer recognition event yet?
- NAMI Racine County met with Representative Greta Neubauer.
- United Way of Racine County is holding the Power of the Purse fundraiser.
- Are you or someone you know an artist? The Racine Art Museum and Wisconsin Historical Society are looking for you.