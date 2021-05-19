For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.

Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:

  • Looking for something fun for your kids? The Racine Art Museum has classes coming up. Registration is currently open.
  • NAMI Racine County reminds us all that we are not alone. Times have been difficult. If you need help, please connect with them. They have resources for all ages.