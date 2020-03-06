Advertisements

For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our new nonprofit community feed here.

Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:

  • TONIGHT is the Wisconsin Veterans Light Up the Arts event.
  • Tomorrow night is the 28th annual Thoughts For Food!
  • River Bend Nature Center is hosting a pancake breakfast every Sunday in March with FRESH Wisconsin maple syrup! Yummy!
  • Hopes Center of Racine is hosting Raising HOPES with Talent on March 21st.
  • LCS Racine is looking for donations for their Baskets of Joy Project.
