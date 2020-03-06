Advertisements
For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our new nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- TONIGHT is the Wisconsin Veterans Light Up the Arts event.
- Tomorrow night is the 28th annual Thoughts For Food!
- River Bend Nature Center is hosting a pancake breakfast every Sunday in March with FRESH Wisconsin maple syrup! Yummy!
- Hopes Center of Racine is hosting Raising HOPES with Talent on March 21st.
- LCS Racine is looking for donations for their Baskets of Joy Project.
