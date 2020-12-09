For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.

Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:

  • Feeling the holiday spirit and looking to give back? Focus on Community is conducting a toy drive to bring joy to local kids whose families are struggling.
$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Love what we do?

In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/