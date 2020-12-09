For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Look for a fun and safe activity for the whole family? The Racine Zoo is hosting the Wonderland of Lights Drive-Thru event.
- Enjoy art? The Racine Art Museum is featuring Wisconsin painter JoAnna Poehlmann.
- Feeling the holiday spirit and looking to give back? Focus on Community is conducting a toy drive to bring joy to local kids whose families are struggling.
