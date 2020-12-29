For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- The Racine Art Museum is raising money for next year’s programs. (Don’t forget the CARES Act allows for a $300 deduction for nonprofit donations.)
- Own or run a business? LCS Racine is encouraging local employers to hire more individuals with disabilities.
- Senior Companion Program and Aging and Disability Resource Center of Racine County warn about COVID-19 vaccine scams.