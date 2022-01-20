For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our Nonprofit Community feed.

Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find among our local nonprofits:

  • Kiwanis of West Racine was among the myriad organizations, businesses and individuals who paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.
  • Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center accepts donations, hardcover, paperback, and greenback. Check out the work they do throughout the year.
  • Senior Companion Program, Inc. brings timely reminders to the senior community and beyond. Scams happen all too often, the senior communtiy being a constant target. Medicare scams are circulating among others. Learn about the red flags.
  • The Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Raffle Night 2022 is Saturday, March 5 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Featuring an italian dinner, homemade dessert table, popcorn, soda and beer, the Raffle Night promises to be fun for everyone. Tickets are $125 each, and with only 210 are available, they sell out quickly. Get your tickets today! Contact Rob Cooper at 262-497-1018.

