For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our Nonprofit Community feed.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find among our local nonprofits:
- Kiwanis of West Racine was among the myriad organizations, businesses and individuals who paid homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.
- United Way Racine reminds us that tax season is upon us. Did you know you can get help filing your taxes from United Way for free? Check out their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program right here.
- Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center accepts donations, hardcover, paperback, and greenback. Check out the work they do throughout the year.
- Senior Companion Program, Inc. brings timely reminders to the senior community and beyond. Scams happen all too often, the senior communtiy being a constant target. Medicare scams are circulating among others. Learn about the red flags.
- Fight To End Exploitation, Inc. has been increasing awareness of human trafficking right here in our own state. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Even the WisDOT has dedicated its highlighted Law of the Month to reflect this awareness campaign.
- The Kiwanis Club of West Racine’s Raffle Night 2022 is Saturday, March 5 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. Featuring an italian dinner, homemade dessert table, popcorn, soda and beer, the Raffle Night promises to be fun for everyone. Tickets are $125 each, and with only 210 are available, they sell out quickly. Get your tickets today! Contact Rob Cooper at 262-497-1018.
Local business is the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news while supporting local business.