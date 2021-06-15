RACINE – The operator of The Corner House on the Lake is seeking to add an outdoor dining patio and a seasonal outdoor kitchen to the supper club at 207 Gaslight Drive. The City of Racine Planning Heritage and Design Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the application Wednesday afternoon.

Ben Nelson, The Corner House on the Lake operator, wants to add a 12-foot-by-12-foot addition to the east side of the building for use as a seasonal, outdoor kitchen. The frame construction addition will match the present building’s exterior according to plans submitted to the City Development Department.

He is also proposing a fenced outdoor patio along the restaurant building’s west side that would include seating for 42 people, two fire pits, a small bar, and decorative trees and landscaping, according to documents.

Public Hearing Details

According to a City Planning staff note, the proposed changes “constitute a major amendment to the existing conditional use permit” for the site’s Planned Unit Development.

The public hearing, to be held online, starts at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15. Questions and comments may be submitted before 4 p.m. Wednesday by calling the Department of City Development at 262-636-9151, via fax at 262-635-5347, or via email to: michelle.cook@cityofracine.org.

For information on how to participate in Wednesday’s hearing, contact the Department of City Development at 262-636-9151.

The Corner House On The Lake Since 2020

A venerable Racine dining spot, The Corner House was founded by the late Albert Kopulos in 1945 and operated in the city’s Uptown area for more than 70 years. Nelson bought the business in 2018.

After an extensive remodel of the lakefront location, which most recently housed Third Coast Wood-Fired Pizza & Pub, Nelson moved the restaurant, renaming it The Corner House on the Lake in the fall of 2020. The restaurant currently includes an indoor dining room and lounge and an outdoor tiki bar.

