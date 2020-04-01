Our nation’s construction workers play a key role in growing our infrastructure and providing us with the means to make many of our visions a reality. As such, contrary to popular belief, each job on a site is different and requires a professional with a unique skill set. These are some of the different jobs on a construction site and how they all work together to accomplish the same goal.

Project Engineer

The planners behind every project a team undergoes, project engineers are responsible for overseeing all engineering and technical parts of a job. In doing so, they ensure that everything goes according to the designated plans and that the finished product both looks and functions as it should. They also prepare guidelines for each step of the process and supply them to the other members of the team so everyone is on the same page.

Construction Equipment Operators

No large construction project can be completed successfully without using some form of heavy equipment. These tools require trained and experienced hands to properly operate them—which is where construction equipment operators come into play. These professionals have diverse training with a variety of tools so they can utilize whichever one will best fit any situation. Some of the machines that they’re required to operate include bulldozers, cranes, backhoes, and graders.

Riggers

The role of a construction rigger is to transport various materials to specific locations across a job site as they’re needed. Because of how heavy these items can be, this job requires rigging professionals to be knowledgeable about the different types of rigging equipment and how to properly use them. When all equipment is working in tandem, riggers can lift weights up to several tons to ensure the materials get to where they’re going.

Construction Workers

Construction workers are the individuals doing the bulk of the building work. As such, they can perform a diverse range of duties depending on the project. These workers are also the ones responsible for clearing the area of an older building to make room for a new one. This makes it essential that they’re able to accurately follow directions communicated by the project engineer and that they have the physical abilities to manage demanding work.