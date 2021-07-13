There’s a variety of magnets with a variety of uses, categorized by their magnetization. The different types of magnets and their uses will leave you astonished! Who knew that magnets had so many benefits and uses?

Types of Magnets

The different types of magnets and their uses range from the science field to the junkyard industry. In the junking sector, for example, cranes and industrial scrap magnets are excellent investments. They both use magnets to pick up stuff with a push of a button. Other common types of magnets we see daily are the magnets in our refrigerators, which keep the door closed. If you’ve ever wondered why the fridge closes after a bit of nudge, that’s why. Discover the various types of magnets below.

Temporary

Made from soft materials that allow for malleability, temporary magnets stay magnetized for only short periods. Some examples of temporary magnets are paper clips and iron nails.

Permanent

Made of iron, nickel, and cobalt, permanent magnets hold their magnetism for an extended time. The five types of permanent magnets are alnico, samarium-cobalt, neodymium iron boron (or “neo”), ceramic, and ferrite.

Electromagnets

Electromagnets aren’t permanently magnetic, and they’re generated by electricity for easy use. Regarding our safety and health, we owe an abundance of thanks to electromagnets. They’re found in MRI machines as well as in metal detectors.

General Magnets

Hook Magnets

Hook magnets are lifesavers around the household. In the kitchen, for example, they can hold items such as towels and mitts. If you don’t have a lot of drawer space, you can use hook magnets to hang your cooking utensils on the wall. They’re also great for holding party decorations and balloons.

Rubber Magnets

Rubber magnets are the most common magnets in the house. They keep refrigerator magnets in place, and you’ll often find them on the backs of hip clips. You’ll also see these with paper clip holders in offices and schools. These magnets are great to have around, and they can even help you find misplaced jewelry pieces.

Knowing all the types and uses of magnets will make your daily life even easier!