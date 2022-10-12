There’s no shortage of fall fun in Racine County. The Great Pumpkin Fest packs various fall activities into a one-day event on Oct. 15.

The Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce presents this annual event from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., in Union Grove.

The event is also supported by The Racine County Agricultural Society and the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS).

Day of fun

The event welcomes people of all ages to participate in: Pumpkin chuckin

Costume contests

Helicopter candy drop

Helicopter rides

Games

Hayrides

Shopping a variety of vendors

And more If you’ve never experienced pumpkin chuckin, come out and see what the hype is all about. Watch as people launch pumpkins in their homemade contraptions for hours of entertainment. – Credit: Union Grove Chamber of Commerce

“This is going to be an amazing family-friendly, free, event. People and their families could come and spend all day if they want, or they could just come and spend a couple of hours,” says Julie Hubbard, Executive Director of the Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Activities

There are plenty of activities at the fest to accommodate a variety of ages and interests.

The pumpkin chuckin field will be hopping with a full day of events such as a chuck your own pumpkin, strongman contest, pumpkin explosion, and a giant candy drop. Pumpkins will be catapulted and make a big smash at the fall fest.

Kid activities include decorating your own pumpkin, and making your own slingshots. Those attending the fest can go for a pony ride and visit the petting zoo.

As for entertainment, the stages will host a slew of entertainers. Expect to see a pie-eating contest, magic shows, and judging. Local vendors will be on-site with merchandise and other items available for purchase. A map is provided for details.

Food and drinks will be available to quench people’s thirst and satisfy those who work up an appetite.

Certain activities are free and others require various fees. View the chamber’s website for further pricing details.

Best of the Midwest BBQ Cook-Off

The Great Pumpkin Fest also features 2022 Best of the Midwest BBQ Cook-Off, allowing masters and amateurs to show off their barbequing skills. New this year is the Turkey Smoke, which will also take place during the fest.

“This is something that takes on a craze of its own,” says Hubbard.

Over 50 teams will compete for $7,500 in prize money and vie for the title of “The Best of the Midwest.” Additionally, there will be a chance for people to attend to judge and determine who is the “Peoples’ Choice” for the cook-off.

“Tickets go on sale for that at noon. There’s a limited amount of tickets because we can only sell as many tickets as there are barbecuers and teams,” says Hubbard.

Fall Fun in Union Grove

In addition to the fest attracting people to Union Grove, other fall activities are happening in the area.

Scarecrows on Main will be happening starting Oct. 13. Residents of Union Grove and visitors can visit family-friendly scarecrows posted throughout Main Street in Union Grove. This is another fall activity that gets people out into the community.

“Come to the pumpkin fest and then people should absolutely take a walk down Main Street and take a look at the scarecrows,” says Hubbard.

Additionally, there are two craft and vendor fairs taking place at Union Grove Elementary School and County Line Hall. More details about these events can be found on the school’s website and the business’ website.

Things to do

Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.