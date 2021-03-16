The Housing Authority of Racine County (HARC) will be accepting applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program Online Lottery. The waiting list will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 22, and end at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24.

The HARC will only accept online applications. From the pool of applications submitted online, a computerized random selection process will pull 1,500 applications. These 1,500 applications will be added to the existing Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting list. Interested persons may apply at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/WI1383.

Applications are not available in paper form, nor will the HARC accept them. You may apply online from any computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone with internet access. Interested persons without access to the internet may apply from locations with computers available to the public. Further, the public library is a good resource.

The HARC will also provide reasonable accommodations to ensure the application process is accessible to applicants who may have disabilities. An applicant requesting reasonable accommodations must telephone the HARC at 262-636-3405 in advance of the opening of the waiting list, no later than noon on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

