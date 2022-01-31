Technology is crucial in the implementation of blended learning. Specifically, the internet is the main technology without which blended learning might be impossible. Before an institution of learning takes the path of blended learning, it should first ensure the right infrastructure is in place.

Students should also have the right gadgets and internet connections both at home and within the institution. Internet access directly affects the success and attitude of blended learning but its success has many advantages.

Making learning fun for every student

The internet has made it possible to access many other tools that can be used to make learning fun. One of the methods that teachers use to make learning fun is game-based learning. The teacher uses specific gaming principles applicable to a learning environment to keep students motivated as they playfully interact with learning materials.

Various learning materials developers have created game-based applications that help students learn better. Instead of holding students for hours in a traditional classroom, the teacher blends their learning experience with activities that they can get engaged with both in class and after school time.

It will be much easier to do your homework and more

Technology today has made it possible for students to attain education in multiple ways. They may attend the physical classroom or register for a college course online. Despite the benefits, it has its challenges, too, which both the teacher and students must deal with daily.

The main challenge is motivation, especially when students must learn by themselves in an environment without other students. Education is supposed to be fun but sometimes the fun can go beyond limits and affect student productivity, limiting study time or time to do assignments.

Improved communication through the internet

Within a learning environment, the internet is not just a place to access learning applications but also a place to connect. Blended learning emphasizes more on the use of technology above the traditional teaching methods.

The teacher can reduce the number of hours a student attends a classroom and send the notes to them via email or other tools such as google classroom. Teachers and students connect via social media to discuss lessons, receive summarized notes, or learn video clips.

Flexibility in teaching

One of the major internet impacts on blended learning is flexibility in teaching. A teacher has a variety of models they can choose to deliver lessons in the best way possible. They may choose remote teaching blended with physical learning once in a while.

They may decide to meet with their students where they are at any time for personalized teaching. They may also settle for rotation-based learning, flex, or self-blending, where students register for online lessons while attending physical classes. The main point here is for the teacher to be more flexible in their model selection and for the student to be flexible and embrace different learning styles.

Teaching more students

Blended learning brings on board more students thanks to a widespread internet connection. A physical classroom might not hold thousands of students at the same time but a virtual classroom can accommodate millions of students at once.

The teacher may decide to allocate more of their teaching time to their online classroom and then bring smaller groups of students to a physical classroom one group at a time. It will help accelerate teaching so that the teacher completes the syllabus earlier.

Students learn at their pace

Students learn differently at any level of learning. The physical classroom favors quick learners against slow learners. Blended learning gives slow learners time to catch up with the rest without putting on them too much pressure. A student might want to do part-time work and blended learning will help them achieve their goal.

Conclusion

The student use of the internet has a big impact on their experience and attitude to blended learning. Both the student and teacher experience various advantages in the process of its implementation and afterward. Blended learning makes learning fun as students get engaged in various interactive tools. The student can get personalized teaching and the teacher can teach thousands of students at the same time. The teacher adopts different teaching models applicable both in a physical and online classroom.

Author’s Bio

Robert Griffith works for an online training company that teaches writing and editing and effective communication skills to people working in the private sector and also college students. He’s a writing expert and really loved by everyone for his quality work. His free time is for fishing, meditating and listening to classical music.