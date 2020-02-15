Employee health and safety should be one of the most important considerations for any business owner. If employees don’t feel safe at work, their job performance may suffer, and your business’s overall profitability will decrease as a result. Companies can take many different measures to ensure the continued safety of their employees, the most common of which is OSHA training. The below guide details the importance of OSHA compliance in the workplace and the various benefits OSHA training can have on the overall success of your business.

What is OSHA?

In order to properly understand the importance of OSHA compliance in the workplace, you must first understand the basics of OSHA. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was created as a result of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. OSHA was established to “ensure safe and healthful working conditions for working men and women by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance.” OSHA regulations look a bit different for each industry, as every profession presents its own set of health and safety risks. These regulations are most applicable to companies operating within the industrial sector, including construction and manufacturing facilities.

OSHA covers most organizations, including private sector employers, federal government agencies, and state and local governments, which are protected by OSHA-approved state programs. However, it doesn’t cover all employees, such as self-employed individuals or those who work in an industry in which a different federal agency regulates workplace hazards.

Importance of OSHA compliance

Above all else, the most importance reason to comply with OSHA regulations is because it ensures the continued safety of your employees. The safer your employees feel at work, the more likely they are to enjoy coming to work every day, and the more productive they’ll be on the job. Improved employee satisfaction enables your company to run more efficiently as a whole. Providing thorough job and OSHA training will also help reduce the frequency of workplace injuries in your company. The resources provided through OSHA training will enable your employees to recognize and react to workplace hazards with increased confidence and proficiency, reducing the risk of serious injury.

As the risk of workplace injury decreases, so too does the likelihood of a personal injury lawsuit. OSHA regularly sends inspectors to business locations to assess current practices and compliance with standards. Failure to pass inspection can yield legal documentation and potential lawsuits. Complying with OSHA standards, therefore, is of the utmost importance, not only for the safety of your employees, but also to protect the integrity of you company.