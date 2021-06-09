Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services and the Dr. John Bryant

Community Center are pleased to announce actor, host, comedian BD Freeman will be

performing a few pieces from his brand new one person show “Manic Impressive!”; a

hilarious opus of BD sharing his manic impressions of a world gone coo-coo. He will be

performing on stage at the Juneteenth Day Celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at

3:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

BD became a well-known signature star and a comedic audience favorite while

appearing for 9 seasons on VH1’s “The Greatest” and the “I Love The …” show, and

the films “No Stranger Pilgrims” and “Carver Cove”. His hilarious monologues and

impression along with a natural, easy going style have put him on stages across the

country, including The Improv, the Comedy Store, and The Laugh Factory.

BD’s brothers Jeffrey and Jerry Freeman will be opening his show with some original

short comedy sets. With such a hilarious trio of performers, we encourage guests to

arrive early to find good seats and enjoy the show.

It is an honor for BD to travel from Hollywood, back to his hometown to perform for such

a memorable occasion and celebration. Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth

Independence Day or Freedom Day, is a holiday that commemorates the June 19,

1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas, and more generally the

emancipation of African-American slaves throughout the Confederate South.

For more information, please contact the Dr. John Bryant Community Center at (262)

636-9235.Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131. PRCS

may also be found on Facebook here.