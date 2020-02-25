With one case of the Coronavirus, also known as the Covid-19 virus, identified in Wisconsin, state health officials are closely monitoring conditions for a possible outbreak. To date, 17 people have been tested. Of those people tested, one case of the virus has been confirmed, 15 people tested negative and one case is still pending, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The virus is spread mainly from person to person. Originating in China, health experts have signaled concern because little is known about the virus. It can cause severe illness and pneumonia in some individuals.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services held a press conference Tuesday about what is being done to contain the virus.

Here’s the latest:

What should you know about C0vid-19