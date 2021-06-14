Job title: Servers, Hosts, Bartenders

Company: The Maple Table

Address: 520 Main Street

City: Racine

Industry: Restaurant

Duties: Multi-task, customer service skills, friendly, organized, reliable, weekend availability

What makes your job special?  Fun atmosphere, close daily at 2 p.m., employee discounts, flexibility, hiring bonus after 90 days

Here’s who to contact: Tamara LoPiparo

Email: info@themapletable.com

Phone number: 4143267688

Website: www.themapletable.com

