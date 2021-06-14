Job title: Servers, Hosts, Bartenders
Company: The Maple Table
Address: 520 Main Street
City: Racine
Industry: Restaurant
Duties: Multi-task, customer service skills, friendly, organized, reliable, weekend availability
What makes your job special? Fun atmosphere, close daily at 2 p.m., employee discounts, flexibility, hiring bonus after 90 days
Here’s who to contact: Tamara LoPiparo
Email: info@themapletable.com
Phone number: 4143267688
Website: www.themapletable.com
