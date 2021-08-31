Workplace accidents and incidents can occur hundreds of thousands of times each year. One key step that small business owners must take to prevent these incidents is to be extra careful. Unfortunately, no matter how well prepared you are, you may still be vulnerable to workplace accidents. If you know what these risks are in advance, though, you can make yourself even more prepared to avoid them. Keep reading to find out the most common workplaces injuries and how to prevent them.

Hazardous Materials

Though the majority of us are not exposed to hazardous chemicals on the job, those of us who are could be at danger of skin or eye reactions, as well as more serious injuries, if we are not properly protected when we come into contact with these compounds. In these cases, protective equipment such as safety eyewear is essential; thus, employers must ensure that workers have the equipment they need to avoid unsafe exposure. Employers can also employ specialty waste management services. This is a common workplace injury you’ll definitely want to know how to prevent, as you may not experience any symptoms until much later.

Repetitive Strain Injury

This problem is even more prevalent in the workplace today than was a decade ago, and some companies don’t appear to regard it as a real concern. This problem can affect anyone who is regularly doing jobs where the body is required to be in repetitive motion, either for the duration of the workday or longer. When RSI has been seriously aggravated, the consequences might be severe, which means it is wise to take precautions. To help avoid RSI, employers should encourage and remind employees to take regular breaks.

Cuts and Lacerations

Everything from staplers to scouring pads can leave their users suffering severe cuts. On a larger and more dangerous scale, however, it’s incredibly easy to injure oneself at the workplace with power saws, paper trimmers, and similar power tools. It is far more common for these lacerations to occur as a result of improperly trained or outdated safety protocols or neglecting to wear the required safety equipment. In order to prevent similar accidents, managers should provide the necessary safety equipment and implement appropriate safety procedures, including training.