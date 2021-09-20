Moving can give anyone a headache. It doesn’t matter how many times you’ve done it before; it’s always a hassle. If you haven’t moved that much or you’re moving for the first time, it’s a good idea to know where the most daunting challenges will lie. This way, you can anticipate them and deal with them accordingly. We’ll go over a few of the most difficult things to take with you when you move to give you a better idea of what to expect.

Pets

Moving even a short distance with a pet can be a pain, let alone having to move somewhere much farther away. The trouble with moving when you have pets comes from dealing with them while packing. You also need to transport them to your new home and get them settled back into a routine. Try to reach out for help while you deal with the other issues that will pop up. A friend, family member, or professional can look after them.

Heavy Furniture

Obviously, your furniture will be one of the primary sources of annoyance when it comes to moving. The weight of some pieces alone is a concern that you might need assistance dealing with. Additionally, you might have trouble fitting them into the moving truck safely. You also want to be sure that your furniture will fit through the doors of your new home. If it doesn’t, you may have to consider letting it go. Unfortunately, furniture doesn’t make for a good donation. So your best bet is to either sell it quickly or recycle it if it’s too old.

Heirlooms and Antiques

Everyone has a few items that are precious to them for sentimental reasons or monetary reasons. If you plan to move anything you consider valuable, don’t skimp on getting the proper packaging. Things like heirlooms and antiques are often fragile, and you’ll ruin your move-in day if you open the box that they’re in and find them broken.

Television Sets

Besides just being heavy and unwieldy to move around, television sets are more fragile than you may think. Even the sturdiest television screens can crack if something hits them the wrong way or at an odd angle. Padding your TV screens with blankets or pillows can help prevent any damage while they sit in a truck or plane.

Vehicles

Vehicles are by far some of the most difficult things to take with you when you move. Coordinating your vehicle and the moving truck can be a nightmare on its own. This issue only gets worse if you’re moving across the country. Shipping vehicles is expensive, and you still need to register your license in the new place if you move far enough away. If you can get away with selling your vehicle before you move and buying a new one once you arrive, that might be your best option.