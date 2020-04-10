When you’re furnishing your home, heading straight to IKEA for some inexpensive furniture can be tempting. However, splurging on a few high-quality pieces may be worth your while. Not all the furniture in your home needs to be of the highest quality, but incorporating key pieces of furniture that will hold their value and last for decades to come is often worth the investment. In addition to helping you establish your style, such investment pieces will allow you to avoid having to repurchase furniture every few years when it starts falling apart. To determine which pieces are worth spending a little more money on, check out some of the most important pieces of furniture to invest in.

A durable sofa

A sofa is one of the most-used pieces of furniture in a home. Purchasing a high-quality sofa that can maintain its appearance despite all the wear and tear it receives is well worth the investment. When you’re purchasing a sofa, opt for a tight-weave fabric such as microfiber or canvas rather than a loose weave that will easily snag and allow dirt, dust, and liquid to settle in it. Leather sofas are particularly long-lasting, as they won’t easily snag, absorb stains, or scratch. Plus, they’re easy to clean. As such, anyone looking for an investment sofa that will last a lifetime should consider purchasing a genuine leather sofa.

A well-crafted dining table

The dining table often serves as a central piece of furniture in one’s home around which guests and residents can gather and converse. In addition to serving as a place to eat, it may also serve as a place to work and entertain. Due to the versatility of the piece, investing in a beautifully designed and well-crafted dining table that’s built to last is often worth it.

A quality bed

Another piece of furniture that gets a lot of use is one’s bed. Due to the importance of getting a good night’s sleep, you’ll want a bed that’s both comfortable and well-constructed. In addition to considering comfort, you should also opt for a bed frame with a classic style. Ask yourself if you would still enjoy the piece of furniture five, ten, or fifteen years down the line. Opting for an expensive piece of furniture that’s too trendy may lead to future regret as your tastes change over time.