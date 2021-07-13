If you keep an eye on real estate trends, you’ve likely noticed that we’re in something of a seller’s market these days—to put it lightly. Whether this is yet another housing bubble or a sea change in the way we all view homeownership, Americans are receiving their asking price—and more—when they put their homes up for sale.

But this isn’t to say that outgoing homeowners can take these market conditions for granted as they prepare to relocate. Even with high sale prices, buyers still exercise discretion. If you want buyers to go beyond your asking price or even offer cash for your home, you need to hold up your end of the bargain. It’s still important to present a high-quality and move-in-ready home with no major repairs waiting for new owners. Look over the most important repairs to make before selling your home and determine whether you’re truly ready to make the most of this market.

HVAC System Repairs

It would come as an awful surprise to your successors this winter if they flipped on the furnace and felt no heat. A thorough home inspection can catch any problems with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning before the sale. If your furnace or AC needs a tune-up, do it now—failing this part of the inspection could turn prospective buyers away.

Mold Remediation

Selling a home with rampant mold growth can prove challenging. While many state regulations allow homeowners to sell a house with mold in it, they must disclose this history to new buyers, and that history can decrease the sale price. Meanwhile, failing to disclose a known issue could set the stage for lawsuits. Avoid either dilemma by hiring professionals to perform a comprehensive mold remediation program. It’s a great way to leave your home better than you found it.

A Fresh Coat of Paint

First impressions are important ones, and many of those come from your home’s walls. Before you start lugging in the paint cans or hiring a crew, hold tight—not every wall of every room needs a complete repainting before you go. However, when walls are stained, chipped, or a little too garish for other people’s tastes, you should repaint them. Wallpaper still draws mixed opinions, especially if they feature dated floral or geometric patterns, so you may want to tear it off and apply a fresh coat of paint on the way out. If your home isn’t clad with siding, don’t neglect your home’s exterior paint—fixing up weather-worn gables and siding is one of the most important repairs to make before selling your home.