It’s no secret that industrial work has its fair share of dangers that workers must be ready for on a daily basis. While these hazards don’t occur all too often, knowing how to handle and be prepared for them is half the battle. If you are in this industry and want to ensure your own safety as well as the safety of those around you, continue reading this article about the most important safety tips for industrial workers.

Conduct Regular Inspections of Your Workstation

There’s a good chance your employer already performs routine inspections of the entire plant. However, when you have to check a large area, you may miss more minor things. Plus, they’ll likely only conduct these inspections when legally required.

That’s why you need to do mini-inspections on your own. A good thing to get into the habit of is giving your workstation a once-over before you start working every day. If you have a busy day ahead of you, it’s okay to make the inspection a quick one, but you should try to have at least one thorough check-in per week to ensure that everything is running properly.

Report Potential Issues Right Away

If you see anything that’s wrong or out of place during these mini-inspections, you should report it to your supervisor immediately. Even if you have determined that it’s not a huge deal, there could be more underlying problems associated with it that you personally can’t see.

Your boss will have a professional come over to look at the reported issue and let you know if it’s safe to use for the day or if it needs to get fixed right away. This will help save you and those around you from having an untimely injury in the event of a malfunction.

Wear the Proper Personal Protective Equipment

Employers will either provide you with the PPE you need or tell you what to buy, but they can’t enforce the correct use of it 100 percent of the time—that’s up to you. They don’t tell you to wear this stuff for no reason. PPE is made to protect you from the worst scenarios.

Sure, your company hasn’t had a flash fire in the last few months, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get caught in one today. If you didn’t wear your fire-resistant clothing to work, that injury is entirely on you.

Study Possible Hazards That Could Occur

Even though a majority of companies do genuinely care about their employees, they can’t teach you every little detail that you could possibly need to know while on the job. That would take up too much time and resources. That’s why the final important safety tip for industrial workers to know is that they must inform themselves on specific topics whenever they can.

For example, let’s say you work around compression gases every day, but most of the people at your factory don’t. There’s a good chance that your employer doesn’t spend too much time going over the potential dangers that could occur with these employees. That’s why you need to take the time to look into these factors yourself, to make sure you’re well prepared for anything that might go wrong while on the job.