KENOSHA ⏤ Kenosha County Medical Examiner Patrice Hall is strongly urging the public to stay home and avoid gatherings during the holidays.
The impetus for her pleas? An increased case volume in her office in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The numbers are stark,” said Hall, whose office handles death investigations and signs off on death certificates in cases that fall under Kenosha County jurisdiction.
That total of 531 includes all deaths involving COVID-19, Hall’s office added.
“Whether the person died as a direct result of the virus due to a combination for the virus and other pre-existing conditions,” the office said in a release.
Current COVID-19 numbers
According to the county COVID-19 dashboard, as of Friday afternoon, 11,377 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county this year.
The county, too, has seen 190 coronavirus-related deaths in 2020, according to a release from the office Friday.
As expected, the portion of the county with the largest number of cases is the city of Kenosha. It had a reported 7,200 positive cases this year as of Friday. The second-largest number of cases came from Pleasant Prairie.
‘Particularly notable’ increase in medical examiner cases
In November, the Medical Examiner’s office saw a particularly notable increase in deaths reported: 217 cases.
That number is compared with 141 in November 2019 and 121 in November 2018.
For December, the office has received 101 cases through Thursday; the full-month totals were 123 in 2019 and 116 in 2018.
“I know that we are now many months into this pandemic. People are missing getting together with their family and friends, and many are tired of hearing the warnings about the virus,” Hall said.
‘It’s not worth the risk’
“I beg people to stay within your own family, your own household this holiday season,” Hall added.
“Do not spend time with people who do not live in your house. It’s not worth the risk.”
More information about COVID-19 is available on the Kenosha County COVID-19 Response Hub website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
Also in the News
Opinion: Wisconsin Youth of Color Helped Carry Biden to Victory; Now we Want a Seat at the Table
Toward the end of election day, after I knocked on more than 125 doors across Racine to get out the vote, a young man called out to my canvassing partner and me from his car. “Are you with Biden?” he asked. We said yes. He explained that he had been searching all day for a […]
Teen charged in cases of social media sales-related armed robbery
RACINE ⏤ The Racine County District Attorney’s office has charged a Racine teen with felony theft-party to a crime and armed robbery. The charges have been filed in connection with two robberies that originated with social media sales applications. Tazarious K. Riddle, 17, was in custody in the Racine County Jail as of Friday afternoon. […]
Wisconsin COVID-19 Exposure Mobile App Coming Soon
MADISON – WI Exposure Notification, a new mobile app to assist in notifying contacts, allowing close contacts of those with a positive test to take quicker action will go live for Wisconsinitesnext Wednesday (Dec. 23). The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday that the voluntary app uses Bluetooth technology and is available for download in […]
Love what we do?
In addition to our education features, we’ll be kicking off a series of stories highlighting how parents, students, and educators are adapting to the impact of COVID-19 on education. If this is important to you, please consider donating to our education reporting fund. https://business.facebook.com/donate/1846323118855149/3262802717172659/