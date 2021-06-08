St. Lucy’s Festival is on for 2021, and it’s all about the music. Due to Covid, the festival staff had to make some adjustments, but the festival plans on being one of the best in Racine County.

This year, the event will take place from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekend of July 9 through 11, 2021. Further, it will be held at St. Sebastian Church, 3126 – 95th Street, Sturtevant.

There is a full lineup of music ready for you each day. Along with plenty of food and drinks. Of course, the legendary St. Lucy’s Meat Sweepstakes will last all weekend long.

Lastly, admission is free. So, grab a group of friends and the kids for a night of fun.

Find more information on their website.

Rating: 5 out of 5.