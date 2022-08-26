The R.E.A.L. School is a smaller school within RUSD. While opportunities for students to join extracurriculars outside of the classroom may not be as large as in other schools, they still enhance a child’s education. Are you a high school student at The R.E.A.L. School?

Check out what’s offered:

Extracurricular activities at The R.E.A.L. School

Sports

The R.E.A.L. School does not participate in the district’s competitive sports representing their own school. If you are a student looking to play competitively, The R.E.A.L. School allow High School students to compete in Athletic activities through their boundary school in the Racine Unified School District. This includes Park, Horlick, and Case High Schools. Find the forms you need to join on RUSD’s website.

Clubs

The R.E.A.L. School offers:

PTSA

Beta Club

Yearbook

Read more about the school’s extracurricular offerings on its webpage.

Fine Arts

Shine bright on the stage at The R.E.A.L. School. Join the school’s band. Read more about the fine arts program on their website.

Get connected

The school’s principal is Dr. Curt Shircel, he can be reached at 262-664-8100.

Back to School

Additional Resources

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.