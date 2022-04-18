“It’s hard to believe that it has been 10 years since the inauguration of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities,” said Lesley Walker, dean of the college of arts and humanities at UW-Parkside. “It has been a very busy decade indeed.”

“In any given year, more than 50 concerts are performed in the ‘acoustically impeccable’ Frances Bedford Concert Hall, 40 productions are mounted in the two theatres, and the galleries welcome local, national and international artists,” said Walker. “One of the highlights of my job is the thrill I get when I walk into the building past The Life Expressive, and take a few moments to view on the large monitor in the lobby what’s happening that week in the Rita,” she said.

The Rita officially opened in January of 2012. This was after several years of construction and 20 years of planning. The project cost totaled $30 million dollars, according to Walker. The opening represents “collaborative planning and brainstorming by members of both the UW-Parkside campus family and the diverse communities that we serve,” Dean Yohnk, former dean of Parkside’s college of arts and humanities, stated in the program for the Rita’s grand opening. Yohnk is now dean of the college of arts and sciences at UW-River Falls.

“This, we believe, is the beginning of something truly great — a cultural renaissance for this place that we call “home,” said Yohnk at the time of the grand opening.