As Mother’s Day approaches, the Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are looking for “A Few Good Moms.” Do you have a mom (or know a mom) who has a story that simply needs to be told?

Being in the third year of a pandemic, a war in Europe, political nightmares and more has thrown significant weight on all of us. But amongst all of the strife, there are many positive stories.

Racine and Kenosha Counties are overflowing with good moms. A good mom can make a difference in the lives of many, a few, or even just one person.

A Few Good Moms

This Mother’s Day, we will showcase a few incredible moms who have made a difference in their community, in their family, or in the life of even one child. Who do you know that has a story to be told?

Nominating them couldn’t be easier. Take your pick:

Fill out the Google Form, message us on Facebook –OR– email us with your choice of a mom who deserves to have her story told. (It could be you, too!)

Tell us what her story is in a nutshell (using a few sentences or a few short paragraphs)

Make sure to include the best way to get in touch with both you and the mom you are nominating

If email is your preferred choice, please put “A Few Good Moms” as the subject line

One last thing: let us know if the mom knows you’re nominating them!

Nominations for “A Few Good Moms” are being accepted now through April 30, 2022. We will choose one mom from both Racine and Kenosha Counties on May 1, and their stories will be posted this Mother’s Day as a way to spread positive, inspiring stories throughout our communities.

One last thing: As a special bonus, the mothers whom we feature will receive a special gift from a local salon as a way of saying “thank you” for allowing us to tell their stories.

